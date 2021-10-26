Karen Marie (Clark) Roosa, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Marie Roosa, age 62, died at home with her husband by her side on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

She was born on October 13, 1959, in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Mary (Wuorinen) and Carl Edward Clark.

Karen was a 1977 graduate of Conneaut High School, spending most of her life in Conneaut; then living in Andover for the past 12 years.

She worked as a printer for Print Craft of Conneaut.

On June 26, 1997, she married Terry L. Roosa.

Karen loved going for motorcycle rides in the sidecar of her husband’s Harley. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping, making crafts, playing and walking her dogs Mollie and Tippy.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Francis O. “Muzzy” Mucciarone; a brother, Paul E. Clark; an infant brother, James H. Clark; brother-in-law, David Dubay and stepmother, Glenda Clark.

Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Terry L. Roosa of Andover, Ohio; a son, Nicholas Carl Mucciarone of Columbus, Ohio; a daughter, Andrea Lynn Mucciarone of Conneaut, Ohio; a grandson, Liam; a sister, Bonnie Dubay of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; stepbrother, Gene (Donna) Ainsworth of Chardon, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect, Andover, Ohio. Burial will follow in East Conneaut Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of services.

