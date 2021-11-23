Karen E. Taylor, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen E. Taylor, age 68, Greenville, Pennsylvania, formerly of Andover, Ohio, died at home on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



She was born January 9, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Donald G. and Kathleen V. (Mitcheltree) Taylor.



A long time Andover resident, Karen was a 1971 graduate of Sharpsville High School and a 1975 graduate of Slippery Rock University.

She owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Andover for many years. Karen enjoyed genealogy and gardening.



She is survived by her brother, Mark A. Taylor, of Painesville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Roger W. Taylor and Kevin B. Taylor.



Cremation will take place and no service held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

