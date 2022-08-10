ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kandy Mae Brewer, age 65, died on Friday, August 5, 2022, with her sisters by her side, after an extended illness.

She was born on March 14, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Nina Carol (Stillman) and Eugene Anson Brewer.

A lifelong Andover resident, Kandy was a 1975 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

For almost 20 years, Kandy helped manage the Convenient Food Mart of Andover. She also worked for Webb Manufacturing of Conneaut, Lowes in Ashtabula and most recently for Sunoco in Andover.



Kandy was a lifetime member of the former Andover VFW, was a Girl Scout member for 12 years, spent her time with her nieces and nephews, attending their sporting events and enjoyed fishing and sewing.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dale Brewer; sister-in-law, Devota Brewer and nephew, Troy Coxson.

Survivors include her two sisters, Genia (Coxson) Jones and Karla (Ed) Reynolds, both of Andover; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew.



Private services were held by the family.

Memorial contributions may be donated to her sisters.

