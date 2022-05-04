GIRTY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Broadfoot, age 82, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

She was born on November 7, 1939, in Girty, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anna (Muckle) and Frances Sheaffer.



Judy was a 1957 graduate of Plum High School.

She drove school bus for Pymatuning Valley School District for over thirty years and retired in 2001.

On February 2, 1961, she married George J. Broadfoot, Jr.

Judy was a forty-year member of the Covered Bridge Chapter, No. 591, Order Eastern Star.

She enjoyed doing crafts, sewing, crocheting, and baking.



Judy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty years, George Broadfoot.

Survivors include her children, George James Broadfoot, III of Lititz, Pennsylvania, Thomas John (Arlene) Broadfoot of Andover, Ohio and Pamela Rachel Holifield, of Reading, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Erin, Morgan, Shawn, Christopher, Anna; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Wyatt, Serenity; her brother, Charles James (Alcinda) Sheaffer of Apollo, Pennsylvania; and two nieces and a nephew.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Private Burial will be held in Braddock Cemetery of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judy Ann (Sheaffer) Broadfoot, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 5 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.