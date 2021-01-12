Joyce Jewell Ragan, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Jewell Ragan, 87, of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away peacefully due to Covid on Friday, January 8, 2021.

She was born to Charles Walker Jewell and Lucille Van Scoyoc Jewell on September 20, 1933.

She grew up in Kinsman, Ohio, graduating from Kinsman High School and beauty school in Youngstown, Ohio, before marrying Bill L. Ragan in 1956.

While raising her family, Joyce spent many years running her own beauty salon in Kinsman and later worked in the oil industry in Oklahoma City. She spent the ten years before retirement working for Broward County, Florida, as a purchasing agent.

Joyce is survived by three children, Kim (Paul) Sovell of Stillwater, Minnesota, Sean (Jan) Ragan of North Richland Hills, Texas and Troy (Pam) Ragan of Weatherford, Texas and three grandchildren, Lauren Ragan, Ragan Sovell and Austin Sovell. She also left several “granddogs” that will miss her car rides and hamburgers, Gabe, Stella, Lucy, Brandy, Charlie and Ranger will see her one day at the Rainbow Bridge.

Those who knew Joyce knew she was a spunky, vivacious character who lived life to the fullest. She always told the truth even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Her hands were rarely still. She loved doing her handwork of cross stitch Santa’s, knitting, quilting or cathedral window pillows. She also loved playing bridge with her Minnesota friends who made such a difference in her life in Minnesota. Baking cinnamon rolls or pies and making homemade strawberry jam were favorite pastimes. She was also a fan of Minnesota Twins baseball and Dallas Cowboy football.

She was immensely proud of her family: her kids, grandkids and nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be missed.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

