Joyce Ellen Jones, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ellen Jones, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

She was born on August 19, 1942, in Andover, Ohio, a daughter of Elvira Louise (Barlow) and Clifton Louis Lipps.

Joyce was a 1960 graduate of Gustavus High School.

She worked for Ohio Lamp of Warren and retired in 2002 with 35 plus years of service.

Joyce was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Kinsman. She could be found helping with funeral dinners, chicken and biscuit dinners or anything else that needed done around the church. Joyce’s strong faith was demonstrated in her early years when she taught Sunday School at Wayne Community Church, later in life as she prepared breakfast for the Gustavus Federated Church ladies and supported the ladie’s Bible study at the First United Methodist Church of Andover.

She was a majority Rainbow Girl as well as a Mother Advisor, a member of Bay View Club and the Kinsman Garden Club. Joyce was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 506, where she organized the Spring Tea, helped with pancake breakfasts, initiated Santa on the Square and brought the Circus to Kinsman. She loved organizing and preparing for the annual garage sale. Joyce had a special place in her heart for serving and honoring veterans and was instrumental in the placing of flags at the cemetery, selling poppies, organizing Thanksgiving dinners and celebrating Christmas with veterans at local nursing homes. Because of her hard work and dedication, Joyce was awarded the honor of a Trumbull County Community Star in 2018 for her efforts in supporting veterans and her community.



Joyce enjoyed playing cards, board games and an annual trip to Cook Forest with family and friends.



Joyce married three veterans: Paul Edward Schultz, Jr., (Army), Wayne Calvin Jones, (Navy) and Clyde Manley Jones, (Army) all who passed before her. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a stepdaughter, Theresa Jones and a son-in-law, Kraig Kostyo.

Survivors include her son, Earl E. (Shin Young) Schultz of Korea; daughter, Loretta J. Ragsdale of Hurst, Texas; three stepchildren, Allen D. (Jeniffer) Jones of Papillion, Nebraska, Brenda G. Carr of Geneva, Ohio and Sandra R. Jones of Cortland, Ohio; four grandchildren, Frank Behne III, Amanda Halstead, Brian Jones and Heather Spencer; two great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Riley Easterday; siblings Henry (Linda) Lipps of Gustavus, Ohio, Beverly (David) Hanson of Cherry Valley, Ohio, Darlene (Michael) Secich of Port Aransas, Texas and John (Jerry) Lipps of Gustavus, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Burial will be in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 288, Kinsman, OH 44428 or the Kinsman United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Kinsman.

