GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ammons, 64, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital due to complications from COVID-19. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She will be missed by her family and church family at Word of Life Christian Center.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughters, Joy Ammons and Kristin Ferraro (Jim) and grandson, Domenico.

She is preceded in death by parents, Dorothy and Elwood Raymond; brother, Jeff Raymond; parents-in-law, Patricia and Billy Ammons and brother-in-law, Robert Ammons.

No services are currently planned but a memorial service will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Word of Life Christian Center, the ministry Joyce served faithfully for the last 30 years.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce E. Ammons, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.