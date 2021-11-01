Joseph W. Bloss, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Bloss, age 70, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born May 14, 1951, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Kenneth R. Bloss, Sr. and Maxine E. (McMillen) Bloss.

A lifetime Kinsman resident, Joe lived on the family homestead and was a 1975 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He worked as a farm hand on area farms and operated his own farm for many years. In later years he drove as an Amish taxi service.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania, where he was active in several groups.

He enjoyed dancing.

Joe is survived by two brothers, John Bloss of Binghamton, New York and Bob Bloss of Kinsman; five sisters, Kay Johnson of Kinsman, Carol Scisinger of Warren, Ohio, Mary Bush of Burghill, Ohio, Karen Bloss-Miller of Sun Lakes, Arizona and Beverly Drawl of Cortland, Ohio; a special nephew, Cory Bloss of the U.S. Army; many other nieces and nephews and a long time friend, Judy Bruce of Kinsman.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenneth Bloss, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 323 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.