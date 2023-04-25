WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Tracy Clay, age 83, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at ACMC in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born on October 28, 1939, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Mary Elizabeth (Goodman) and Joseph Tracy Clay, Sr.

Joe was a 1957 graduate of Jackson Milton High School, and served in the United States Army, 185th Engineering Company, 5th US Army.

He began farming while in North Jackson, and continued to dairy farm on his own on Blue Springs Farm in Williamsfield, Ohio. Farming was ingrained in his soul and though he retired from dairy farming, he continued to farm up until the last week of his life. Joe restored classic and vintage cars, and collected old tractors and toys.



Survivors include his three children, Tracy Lynn (Larry) Miller of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Michelle Ann Clay, and Scott Allen Clay both of Eustis, Florida; his brother, William E. (Louellen) Clay of Arcadia, Florida; four grandchildren, Patrick, Elizabeth, Michael, and Hannah; two great-granddaughters, Addison, and Caroline; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, is handling the arrangements. Share a fond memory at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

He is preceded in death by his parents.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph Tracy Clay, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.