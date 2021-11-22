Joseph T. Brown, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph T. Brown, Sr., age 50, of Andover, Ohio, lost his battle with COVID on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:45 p.m. at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



He was born November 5, 1971, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Paul C. Brown and Beatrice L. (Greer).



Formerly of Cleveland, Joseph has lived in Andover for the past 26 years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and working outdoors. He loved fishing with his children and playing video games with his sons and friend. He was a woodworker who enjoyed teaching people and fixing anything mechanical.



Joseph leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Pamela (Yanetta) Brown; his five children, Joseph Brown, Jr., Leeanna Brown, Jacob Brown, Samuel Byrge and Thomas Byrge, all of Andover; his mother, Beatrice Baxley (Mommy) of Virden, Illinois; sister, Tracy (Keith) Damm of Virden, Illinois; adopted brother, David Baxley of Virden, Illinois; his five grandchildren, Autumn, Bree-Etta, Samuel, Jr., Thomas III and Yanetta; his best friend, Christopher “Moondog” Potvin; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving father, Paul C. “Pork Chop” Brown and stepfather, Virgil “Jack” Baxley.



Joseph’s wishes were to be cremated and private services held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph T. Brown, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.