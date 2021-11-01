Joseph G. Specht, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph G. Specht, age 81, of Andover, Ohio, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at home.



He was born December 5, 1939, in Conneaut, Ohio, a son of John A. and Minnie E. (Biscoff) Specht.

He was a graduate of Rowe High School in Conneaut and a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force.



A lifetime area resident, Mr. Specht was employed at and retired from Millenium Corporation in Ashtabula. After retiring he worked at Walmart in Ashtabula.

He enjoyed spending time with his family eating out and fishing.



Mr. Specht is survived by his wife, Audrey M. (Clark) Specht, whom he married May 18, 1974, of Andover; his seven children, Cheri Presser of Columbia, South Carolina, Rick Fisher of Saint Cloud, Florida, Mary (Richard Renie) Specht of Mansfield, Ohio, Julie (Steve) Bidwell of Dryer, Indiana, Jeff Specht of Andover, Sonia Haynes of Canal Winchester, Ohio and Joseph (Jill) Specht of Monroe, Ohio a brother, Jim Specht of Roanoke, Virginia; his 22 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Charles Fisher and brother, Jack Specht.



Private services will be held for family. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph G. Specht, please visit our floral store.