HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Francis Steh, age 74, died on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on February 18, 1947, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Matilda Elizabeth (Palko) and Joseph Paul Steh.

Joe was a 1965 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and earned his Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

He served in the United States Army during Vietnam, having the highest Top Secret clearance.

Joe married Linda Lee Yost on July 27, 1972.

He worked for Daneli-Wean of Austintown, Ohio and Cranberry, Pennsylvania, before working for Extreme Machine & Fab of Hermitage. Joe served them for over seventeen years and retired in 2017.

He attended Rock of Grace Family Ministries of Kinsman, Ohio and was a lifetime member of the NRA. Joe was a World War II history and aviation buff and loved to hunt and read.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of forty-seven years, Linda L. Steh.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa M. (Jay) Zimmerman of Okmulgee, Oklahoma; a sister, Judith E. (Jim) Moore of Hartford, Ohio; a brother, George S. (Diane) Steh of Kinsman, Ohio; a brother-in-law, David Yost of Warren, Ohio; a granddaughter, Alaila, along with several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Rock of Grace Family Ministries, 6745 State Route 5, Kinsman, Ohio with Pastor Jordan Biel officiating.

Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 20,2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to healingALS.org.

