ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” C. Oscar, 75, of Andover, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at UH Conneaut.

Born, September 28, 1948, in Catskill, New York, he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Antoinette A. (Palumbo) Oscar.

A resident of Ashtabula County for most of his life, Joe graduated from St. John’s High School in Ashtabula in 1966.

After high school, he proudly served in the United States Air Force until being honorably discharged in 1970.

On July 17, 1971, he married his beloved wife, Cynthia L. Bishop.

Joe worked as a tool, dye and mold maker over the years before retiring in 2014.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, antique cars and muzzleloading.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Cyndi L. Oscar; two daughters, Angela (Ken Rodgers) Wolf and Stephanie (Edmund) Kuba; six grandchildren, Chrissy, Neal, Jr., Meghan (Denis), Jacob, Shannon (Joe) and Benjamin (Ashley); ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Gloria) Oscar and Clive “Peewee” (Betty) Oscar; two sisters-in-law, Marie Oscar and Karyn French and two brothers-in-law, Mark Heath and Bryan French.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John A. Oscar and nephew, Anthony Oscar.

A Celebration of Life will be announced soon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Maddox & Friends Cat Rescue, Conneaut Ohio, https://maddoxandfriendscatrescue.square.site/donations.

