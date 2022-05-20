WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Opat, Sr., age 84, died on Monday, May 16, 2022, with his family by his side.

He was born on March 29, 1938, in Donora, Pennsylvania, the son of Helen (Dachak) and Michael Opat, Sr.

John was a 1956 graduate of Donora High School and was raised Catholic.

He served in the United States Army from June 1957 until November 1963.

On December 9, 1990, he married Dorothy Louise Howser.

John worked as a crane operator and a brakeman for LTV Steel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for 21 years, until his injury. He then worked for Ted Hockran of Andover until he retired in 1984.



John enjoyed doing lawn maintenance and working in his garden. He tinkered with and collected all sorts of clocks. John was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoy watching football in general.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Pearl (Howser); a stepdaughter, Martha Sechrist; a stepson, Richard Rittinger; three sisters, Caroline Cevera, Laura Trunzo and Mary Ann Greer; a brother, Mike Opat and great-granddaughter, Jamaica Jones.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Dorothy Opat; his daughter, Lisa J. (Joseph) Uhrin of Star Junction, Pennsylvania; his son, John W. Opat, Jr. of Bedford Heights, Ohio; five stepchildren, Yvonne M. (Phil) Quinn, Amanda L. (Michael) Cunningham, Vivian L. (James) Buterbaugh, all of Williamsfield, Ohio, Crystal L. Turnbull of Warren, Ohio and Donald L. (Rebecca) Church of Windsor, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the future.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

