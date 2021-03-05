John Troyer, Jr., Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (mYValleyTributes) – John Troyer, Jr., age 69, died on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 4, 1951, in Claridon, Ohio, a son of Cora (Yoder) and John Troyer, Sr.

Formerly of Kinsman, John served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, spending over two years in Vietnam.



Working for Pep Drilling on oil rigs, he then worked for the former Trinity Industries/Steel Car of Greenville, Pennsylvania, as a painter, of railroad cars, for more than ten years, until they closed.

John was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.

He loved to spend his time fishing, or playing with his grandchildren, and taking part in the Eagle’s club Sunday, Turkey Shoots.



Survivors include his wife of forty-four years, Deborah L. (Simon) Troyer; a daughter, Amy Jo (Shawn) Hurst of Andover, Ohio; two sons, John Brandon (Carla) Troyer of Williamsfield, Ohio and Matthew S. (Kelley) Kemp of Rome, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren, Mackenzie, Natalie, Cora Jane, Scott, Andy, Brandon, Hunter, Harley, Gracie, Caragan, Cassidy, Maya, and Aubree; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Falkenbach, Martha Riley, and Sadie White; and three brothers, Daniel Troyer, Raymond Troyer and Rick Troyer.



John is preceded in death by his parents and his son William Michael Kemp.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 1166 Lake Ave. Ashtabula, OH 44004. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, handled the arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

Plant a tree in memory of John by clicking here.



To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.