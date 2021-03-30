John Semai, Jr., Wayne, Ohio

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Semai, Jr., age 81, died on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on February 13, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cecelia Elizabeth (Janosik) and John Semai, Sr.

John was a 1958 graduate of Williamsfield High School and attended Kent State University.

On August 6, 1961 he married Shirley Joan Graves.

In 1959 he started working for Andover Industries. He started working on the line and ended his career with AI in a supervisory role, being one of the last few that shut down the plant when it closed in 2006.

It was in 1960 that John began his over 60-year work with the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department. He began as a hose man, was an EMT, secretary and served as Fire Chief, which he did for over ten years. John has tens of thousands of training hours in for the fire department and was always ready to help anyone in need in his community.

Whatever his kids were involved in, he helped out, like serving as Cub Scout Leader, serving in 4-H and coaching Little League.

He attended the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.



Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Shirley J. Semai of Wayne; six children, Michael J. Semai and Robert P. “Bo” Semai, both of Wayne, Ohio, John Edward “Sam” (Patricia) Semai of Richmond, Ohio, Joseph A. Semai of Williamsfield, Ohio, Cheryl A. (Jerry) Sanislo of Andover, Ohio and Cathryn S. Hall of Wayne, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, John Warner, Samantha, Archie, Mackenzie, Samuel, Allen, Maxine, Kayla, Carrie, Brandon, Michael, Cecelia, Heather, Sam and David; his brother, Stephen M. Semai of Conneautville, Pennsylvania and nine great-grandchildren. John was known as Papa John to many and will be missed by all.



John is preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Masks and social distancing are required inside.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department, 3787 State Route 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

