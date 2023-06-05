CONNEAUT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Preston “Jack” Mathay died Friday, June 2, 2023, in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born January 27, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Howard Ellsworth Mathay, M.D. and Mary Clara (Siple) Mathay.

Known as “Jack”, he was a true “Renaissance Man.” Jack graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1960 and earned a degree in history and economics from Virginia Military Institute in 1964.

His graduate studies at Michigan State University were interrupted when he began his military service during the Vietnam War. From 1966-1969, he served in the United States Army, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and was honorably discharged as a Captain.

Following active duty, he trained as a cabinet maker in Cleveland and took education classes in the evening, earning multiple teaching certifications.



One of Jack’s lasting legacies is the number of lives he touched as a teacher. He taught for a brief period at Urban Community School in Cleveland, then spent the duration of his career teaching grades 7th and 8th grades social studies, English and reading at Pymatuning Valley School District from 1973-2004. Jack also coached the boys’ high school track and cross-country teams. He completed a graduate degree in educational administration from Westminster College in 1986.



As an active and dedicated community member and leader, he served multiple terms as president of the Andover Rotary, where he was a member for over 25 years and earned the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Jack was a 41-year member of Gustavus Masonic Lodge #442 in Kinsman, as well as the Harry Lees American Legion in Kinsman. He served on the boards of the Joseph Badger School District, Kinsman Library, Kinsman Presbyterian Church and Conneaut Historical Society. Jack completed five terms as president of the Pymatuning Valley Education Association and was a member of their negotiation team. His retirement years were spent with the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society of Waterford, Pennsylvania, the Conneaut Railroad Museum, and Habitat for Humanity. In addition, Jack was also a devoted Hospice Volunteer for over a decade.



His other interests and hobbies included HAM radio, French and Indian War re-enacting, leather working, carpentry, antique collecting, herbal medicine and reading. Jack was a voracious reader and a lifetime learner. Jack was passionate about teaching living history. For many years, as a member of two French and Indian War reenactment groups, he portrayed a French Marine soldier, surgeon’s mate, clerk and artillery cannoneer.



He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Lillian Vinciquerra.

He is survived by his wife, Judith A. (Matthy) Mathay of Conneaut, Ohio; two daughters Elizabeth (Anthony) Vinciquerra of Rexford, New York and Sarah (Matthew) Zurbuchen of Vancouver, British Columbia; his son, Andrew (Lydia Munnell) Mathay of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; sister, Mary Frances Mathay of Charlotte, North Carolina and five grandsons, Jonas and Luca Vinciquerra, Remy and Loic Zurbuchen and Asa Mathay.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., with a 6:00 p.m. Masonic Service, at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6368 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Susan Francis officiating.

The family is very grateful to Dr. Shinoj Pattali and the staff of the ACMC Cancer and Infusion Center and to the physicians and staff at ACMC, for the quality and compassionate care, they provided to Jack in his last chapter.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

