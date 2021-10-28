John Paul Schaefer, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio – John Paul Schaefer, age 80, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born on February 5, 1941, in Cleveland, a son of Pauline Renetta (Schunemann) and John “Jack” George Schaefer.

John was a 1959 graduate of Andover High School, earning his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and his master’s degree from Edinboro University.

He married Joyce A. Freeman in 1967.

John began his teaching career at Richmond Schools, where he taught fifth grade and acted as the building principal. He continued to teach fifth grade after Richmond was absorbed into the Pymatuning Valley School system, teaching for a total of 35 years. He was an entertaining and beloved teacher, known for dressing up as characters such as the mountain man to make history more interesting to his students.

John loved Andover and spent his summers in his Andover home, but was happy to winter in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.



John was many things over his lifetime: a teacher, an athlete, a history buff (and a Civil War re-enactor), a storyteller, a practical joker, a pilot of small aircraft, a lover of animals, an artist, a gardener, but most of all he was a family man who loved to cook and make “bumpaberry” pies for his children and grandchildren (Bumpa was his nickname given to him by his grandchildren). He was an avid reader, solver of crosswords and sudoku puzzles; he was also a lifelong outdoorsman and fond of riding his custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle and sailing on Pymatuning Lake.

John was a fifty-year member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of Eastern Star and attended the Andover Congregational Church and the Coronado Community United Methodist Church in Florida.



Survivors include his second wife of fifteen years, Adelia Burdett (Hill) whom he married on October 21, 2006, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two sons, Paul L. (Kelly) Schaefer of Toledo, Ohio and Mark A. Schaefer of Rockville, Maryland; two step-daughters, Rebecca (Paul) Wright of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and Holly (Mark) Keesecker of Melbourne, Florida; step-son, Troy (Audrey) Ogram of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two grandchildren, Hope and James Schaefer and step-grandchildren, Cole, Allie, Kiera, Kelsey, Cody, Lanie, Joel and Carley; brother-in-law, Paul Freeman of Andover, Ohio, brother-in-law Dexter Freeman of Maple Heights, Ohio, sister-in-law Dawn Freeman of Sacramento, California and his niece, Anne M. Siembor of Andover, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of thirty-seven years, Joyce Schaefer; an infant grandson and a sister, Jo Anne Schaefer.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Private burial will be in Dart Cemetery in Richmond, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 5970 Green Road, Ashtabula, OH 44004, or to the First Congregational Church, 170 East Main Street, Andover, OH 44003.

