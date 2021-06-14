John Jay Brown, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Jay Brown, age 68, of Andover, Ohio, formerly of Hammondsville, Ohio, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center.

He was born May 23, 1953, in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of Joseph Richard Brown Sr. and Velma Imogene (Speece) Brown.

John was employed as a nurse, a taxidermist, a welder and a truck driver over the years.

He was a member of the NRA; he enjoyed fishing and hunting and he had a strong faith.



John is survived by two brothers, Joseph L. (Carolyn Clark) Brown of Wellsville, Ohio and James R. (Marysue) Brown of Vermilion, Ohio and one sister, Judy L. (Fredd) Woodburn of Salineville, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frank Brown and William Brown and two sisters, Marina Twyford and Nancy L. Woodburn.



John will be cremated and private services held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

