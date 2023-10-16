ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Cecelic, 57 years old of Andover, passed away Friday, October 13, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.

He was born in Euclid, Ohio on November 4, 1965, the son of Joseph J. and Shirley M. (Fox) Cecelic.

John was a 1984 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and the Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School where he was valedictorian.

John was an ASE Certified Master Technician that worked for Ford for many years before becoming the owner and operator of John’s Automotive Technologies, Inc.

John married his best friend and buddy, Teresa L. Sealy, on March 6, 1993.

John enjoyed motocross racing with his family, hunting, trapping, fishing and skeet shooting.

John is survived by his wife of 30 years, Teresa L. Cecelic and his son, Tristan J. Cecelic, both of Andover, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 481 South Main Street, Andover, Ohio, with Fr. Kevin J. Fox, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Parma, Ohio, officiating.

Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

