John Giaurtis, Jr., Gustavus Township, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Giaurtis, Jr., age 82, of Gustavus Township, Ohio, died at home with family by his side on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.



He was born January 30, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, a son of John Giaurtis, Sr. and Sophie (Smolinsky) Giaurtis.



A lifetime Trumbull county resident, John was a graduate of Harding High School in Warren.

He was employed by Copperweld Steel in Warren, retiring as an electrician after 37 years.

He attended the Gustavus Federated Church; and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved traveling across the United States and Canada with his family and spent many winters in Stuart, Florida with his wife.

John loved to spend time with his great-grandchildren and attend their sporting events.



John married Nancy A. (Kay) on November 8, 1958 and she preceded him in death on July 17, 2005.

He is also preceded by his parents; his son, David W. Giaurtis on July 21, 2009; his two brothers, Gust and James Giaurtis and two sisters, Stachia Kokolis and Joanne Dills.



He will be greatly missed by his children, John Giaurtis III of Girard, Ohio, Diana L. Fauvie of Warren, Ohio and Kimberly A. Giaurtis of Apache Junction, Arizona; his three grandchildren, Bethany Giaurtis, Alexis (Anthony) Rura and Joshua Fauvie; his three great-grandchildren, Riley, Carter and Dominic and his two sisters, Mary Freeman of Bristolville, Ohio and Helen Decapito of Warren, Ohio



Private services will be held.

Burial will take place in Gustavus Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Giaurtis, Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 19, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.