JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Floyd “Jack” Shaffer, 82, of Johnston township, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Jack, the son of John Franklin and Larue Lightner Shaffer, was born and spent his formative years in Dixonville, Pennsylvania.

As a teenager, Jack and his family relocated to Warren, Ohio, where Jack graduated with the Warren G. Harding High School class of 1958.

Jack, a lifelong fan of baseball, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, spent many years playing softball with both the Warren City league and for Republic Steel. He also was a long time participant in league bowling at Rainbow Lanes, Echo Lanes and Cortland Lanes where he played on teams sponsored by The Moose Lodge and Urchek Auto. In his later years he enjoyed spending time at the casino for the horse races and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Jack is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jo Ann; his children and stepchildren, John M. Shaffer of Charlotte, North Carolina, Diane (Jayant) Shaffer Saint-Louis of Orlando, Florida, Barry Ziegler of Johnston Township, Ohio, Jeff (Audrey) Ziegler of Tampa, Florida, Beth (Buck) Propst of Kinsman, Ohio and Craig (Kim) Wheeler of Cortland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Brianna, Kaitlyn, Mason, Maxwell, Jordan and Allyssa and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Avery. Jack is also survived by siblings, Lois (Dick) Ross of Wellington, Ohio and Gary (Carolyn) Shaffer of Farmington, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Nancy Shaffer and Linda Overmier.

A special thank you to the Warren Dialysis Center for caring for Jack in the last year.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, following which, he will be interred at Johnston Cemetery in Johnston, Ohio.

Calling hours are on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Maplewood Athletic Boosters, C/O Amy Dean, 2414 Greenville Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.