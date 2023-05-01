WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Struna, age 68, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Thursday, April 27, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.



He was born October 22, 1954, the son of Edward Anthony and Betty Jane (Hoffacker) Struna.

He was a lifetime area resident and was a 1973 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.



John was a dairy farmer and owned and operated “Maplewood Farm” in Williamsfield for many years and drove a school bus for Pymatuning Valley Schools for 25 years.

He served as past president for the P.V. school board and was an active member of the Ohio Holstein Association.

John enjoyed showing cows and riding his John Deere tractors.



John is survived by his wife, Beverly J. (Woodworth) Struna, whom he married August 2, 1980, of Williamsfield; his two daughters, Andrea (Michele) Struna of Williamsfield and Katie (Clint) Weitzel of Williamsfield; his granddaughter, Reagan Weitzel; sister, Nancy Struna of Maryland; brother, Anthony (Randee) Struna of Williamsfield; brother, James (Lisa) Struna of Jefferson; sister, Laura Jane (Jim) Kaiser of Akron and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maryann Hejduk.



Per John’s wishes, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

