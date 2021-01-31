John Edward Slywczak, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Slywczak, age 89, died Thursday, January 28, 2021 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born March 30, 1931 in Jamestown, Pennsylvania, a son of Michael and Katherine (Stryczak) Slywczak.

A lifetime area resident, John was a 1950 graduate of Jamestown High School.

John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, spending nearly four years over seas.

He married Rose Postupak in April of 1953.

John was a cheese maker and worked for Kraft for over 38 years and he was able because of his evening shift at Kraft, to drive school bus for Joseph Badger Schools for 31 years. He did mowing in his free time for some of his neighbors and senior citizens.

John was a member of the Penn-Ohio Model A Ford Club, Five Points Chapter, having restored both a Ford Model A Speedster and a Ford Model A Roadster. He was also a longtime member of the Harry Lees Post No. 506 American Legion of Kinsman and was Vice President of the Orphans of the Pacific, his naval reunion group.

John enjoyed gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose Slywczak; three brothers, Nick, Joseph and Harry Slywczak and three sisters, Mary Ondo, Rose Kocis and Helen McCright.

Survivors include his three children, Edward J. Slywczak, Barbara J. Slywczak and Richard A. (Jennifer) Slywczak, all of Kinsman, Ohio and three grandchildren, Daphne, Rachel and Jeremy.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 2, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, PO Box 228, Kinsman, OH 44428.

