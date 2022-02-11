WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Stanhope, age 77, formerly of Warren, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio.



He was born March 2, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Charles W. and Grace (Harmon) Stanhope.

John was a 1962 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School in Andover and he then graduated from the General Motors Institute receiving a degree in mechanical engineering.

After 40 years at Delphi Packard, he retired as an engineering manager in 2002.



John was a member of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship Church in Greenville, Pennsylvania and held various leadership positions at churches he attended over the years. He coached in one of the first years of the Joseph Badger Soccer Association and later served on the Joseph Badger Board of Education. He was a longtime member of the Hartford Optimist Club.

In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family, fishing with friends in Canada, doing home projects, and observing wildlife on his Hartford acreage.



John is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Sandra J. (Price) Stanhope, whom he married March 15, 1969, of Galena, Ohio; his two sons, Todd (Heather) Stanhope of Westerville, Ohio and Darren (Laura) Stanhope of Pleasant Hill, Ohio; his eight grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin, Anastasia, Mary Kate, Sarah, Tristan, Grace, and Travis and his brother, Douglas (Nancy) Stanhope of Espyville, PA.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Calling hours will be Monday, February 14, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

The funeral will be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship in Greenville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 15. Friends may also call one hour before the funeral.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 805 Vernon Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

