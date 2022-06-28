ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Bell, age 66, of Andover, Ohio, died at home Sunday, June 26, 2022.



He was born September 30, 1955, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of William L. Bell, Sr. and Rose C. (Tinsley) Bell.



A lifelong area resident, John was a 1974 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He was employed by Nelson Tree Service for over 30 years retiring in 2017 as a crew leader.

He formerly attended the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church.

John was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing on Pymatuning Lake where he once caught an award winning crappie and has won multiple fishing tournaments. He also loved coon hunting, trapping and gardening. Growing up he always enjoyed going to the fairs with his family and watching harness racing. John was always willing to lend a hand to others in need and had many friends.



He is survived by his daughter, Tracey (Jason) Cochenour of Andover; granddaughter, Katelynn (Tyler) Dunbar, formerly of Andover; one grandson, Thomas Olenik; three sisters, Nina Mariani of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina, Merry Bowman of Leavenworth, Kansas and Patricia (John) Kellar of Albrightsville, Pennsylvania and a dedicated childhood friend, Roger Fetters.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William L. Bell, Jr.



Cremation will take place and no service will be held.

