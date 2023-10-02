GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jody Ray Addicott, Sr., 64, died Friday, September 29, 2023, at The Cleveland Clinic.



He was born March 14, 1959, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Pauline Mae Mullen and Dale Robert Addicott, Sr.

Jody was a 1978 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.



Jody worked at Welded Tubes Inc. for 45 years until his retirement in June 2023.

He was a member of the Cortland Moose.

He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family, gardening, golfing, horseshoes and darts.

Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Jody was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dale R. Addicott, Jr. and Mark S. Addicott.



Survivors include his two sons, Jody Ray (Caroline) Addicott, Jr. and Derrall Ray Addicott, Sr.; three grandchildren, Alexis, Andrea and Derrall, Jr.; four sisters, Paula Waybright of Ashtabula, Christine (Richard) Sears of Center Conway, New Hampshire, Caroline (Troy) Giering of Vernon and Rebecca Williams of Bristol; one brother, Jeff Addicott, Sr. of Cortland, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gustavus Federated Church, 8850 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417, immediately followed by the funeral service starting at 3:00 p.m. Virginia Logan will be officiating.



Memorial contributions in Jody’s name may be made to the Gustavus Federated Church Home Mission, 8850 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman assisted the family with final arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.