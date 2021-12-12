ESPYVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Eggers, 80, of Espyville, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, December 11, 2021.

She was born May 26, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles H. and Josephine E. (Gehringer) Lederer.

A long-time resident of Espyville, Joanne graduated from Millvale High School and raised her family in the North Hills.

She was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Linesville, Pennsylvania.

Joanne was a competitive figure skater and judge for many years. She enjoyed painting, collecting dolls, knitting and crocheting, gardening and cooking.

She and her husband were avid travelers and also enjoyed traveling extensively in their motor home. Her favorite times were to have her kids and grandkids visit her Pymatuning Lake home.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Charles Eggers, whom she married September 22, 1962, of Espyville, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Leah Eggers of Canton, Ohio; her son, Bruce Eggers of Richmond, Virginia; three grandchildren, Taylor, MacKenzie, Kennedy and her brother, Charles H. (Patt) Lederer, Jr., of Westford, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, OH 44003.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 15, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 401 South Mercer Street, Linesville, PA 16424.

Burial will follow in St. Philip’s Cemetery.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

