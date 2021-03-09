Joanne Elaine Burlingham, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Elaine Burlingham, age 90, died on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Austinburg, Ohio.

She was born on October 25, 1930, a daughter of Lovica M. (Steen) and Earl Mumford Jordan. Joanne was a 1948 graduate of Espyville High School.

On March 30, 1949, she married Budd W. Burlingham.

She worked for Andover Industries for over twenty years and retired in 1994.

Joanne was a longtime member of the Andover Christian Church, and was active in the Mary Martha’s group. She was a member and past president of the former Andover American Legion Auxiliary, Post No. 226, and served as Den Mother of the Andover Boy Scouts for many years.

She enjoyed flower gardening and finding bargains at yard sales.



Survivors include her three children, Rex Burlingham of Jefferson, Ohio, Reid Burlingham of Simponville, South Carolina, and Brenda LaBounty of Conneaut, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of forty-four years Budd; a son, Randy Burlingham; a daughter, Barbara Palmer; an infant granddaughter, Megan Burlingham; four sisters, Katherine Money, Imogene Peck, Eloise Peck, and Peggy Mullen and four brothers, Ernest Jordan, Edward Jordan, Lloyd Jordan, and Robert Jordan.



Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 13th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268, Andover, OH 44003. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne Elaine (Jordan) Burlingham, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.