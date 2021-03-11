Joann Unger Elmore, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Unger Elmore, age 83, died on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 29, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Delores (Rodgers) and Francis “Frank” Unger. Joann was a 1955 graduate of Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio.

On December 4, 1959, she married Dewey “Mac” McKinley Elmore, Jr.

She worked at Packard Electric, Andover Industries and K.D. Manufacturing.

She was a member of the Trumbull County Bee Keepers. Joann loved to work in her flower gardens and had many feeders to attract a variety of birds for her to watch. Her love of making bread was known to many and her puppy “Stray” was always by her side. Joann loved listening to Latin Jazz music and going to wineries.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of thirty-two years, Mac Elmore and a sister, Shirley Milburn.

Survivors include her three children, Scott T. (Jeannyn) Ulrich of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lance R. (Jean) Elmore of Fowler, Ohio and Lisa A. Elmore of Kinsman, Ohio with whom she lived with; granddaughter, Candace J. (Brian) Watson of Concord, North Carolina; two great-grandkids, Truett and Lahna, whom Joann adored.

She will be missed by lots of friends who were like family.



A memory service will be held at her home, when her flower gardens are in bloom, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. instead of flowers, to remember Joann, please bring a perennial plant.

Baumgardner Funeral Home of Kinsman, handled the arrangements.

