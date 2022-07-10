VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Wyrick, age 62, of Vernon township, Ohio, died at her home Saturday, July 9, 2022.

She was born July 10, 1959, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Eugene H. and Betty J. (Johnson) Alderman.

Jill was a 1977 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Kent State University studying architecture for four years.

She was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1978 until 1982.

Jill attended St. Williams Catholic Church in Champion and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kinsman.

Jill was a volunteer for the Relay 4 Life in Warren and she enjoyed crocheting, needle point and old cars. She liked to do construction work like electrical and plumbing and camping with her grandsons.

Jill is survived by her two daughters, Emily M. Wyrick of Masury, Ohio and Margaret C. (Lance) Graban of Vernon, Ohio; her two grandchildren, Hunter and Leland; her sister, Christy A. (Michael) Graham of Cortland, Ohio and three brothers, Gary Alderman of Warren, Ohio, Duane (Charlene) Alderman and William (Stephanie) Alderman, both of Leavittsurg, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League, PO Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473 or to TNR, 2428 Elm Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.