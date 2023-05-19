JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse Z. Britton, age 46, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He was born February 7, 1977, in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of James A. Britton and Terri Rae Moore.

A resident of Ohio and Pennsylvania for the past 20 years, Jesse was formerly of Oregon and Arizona.



He was employed as a carpenter for many years in construction, as well as satellite installation with his father.

He loved the outdoors, camping and fishing in the Arizona mountains to rafting the lower Rogue

River in Oregon.



He is survived by his father, James Britton and stepmother, Donna Buell, of Jefferson, Ohio; his mother, Terri Britton and stepfather, Thomas Tornabene, of Espyville, Pennsylvania; his sister, Nikki Jackson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania and nephew, Jim Jackson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Zelon Britton and Ana Britton and maternal grandparents, Helen Gray and William Moore.



A private gathering with family and friends will be held.



Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jesse Z. Britton, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.