Jerry Lee Hall, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee Hall, age 61, passed away with his family by his side, on Monday, November 15, 2021, at University Hospitals in Cleveland, following a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on August 18, 1960, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Arlene June (Free) and L. Joseph Hall.

Jerry was a 1978 graduate of Marlington High School.

On August 28, 1982, he married Judy Lynn Holmes.

He worked for the former Cope Equipment of Kinsman, Kraftmaid Cabinet of Middlefield and has worked for the past nine years for Lincoln Electric of Euclid.



Jerry was a gentleman farmer and enjoyed going to farming and tractor shows. He was an AVID train collector, having the H-O scale as his favorite. Jerry had a Christmas village that had a working Disney Monorail running through it. His favorite pastime was spending time with his soulmate, Judy; his children and grandchildren and his family.



Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Emily Hall and his brother-in-law, Rodney Holmes.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Judy of Farmdale, Ohio; his three children, Christopher L. (Brittany) Hall of Pierpont, Ohio, Trisha L. (Thomas) Mossor of Champion, Ohio and Andrew L. Hall in Farmdale, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kaydence, Carson, Logan and Paisley; a sister, Jolene Creed of Andover, Ohio; two brothers, Tris J. (Beth) Hall of Gustavus, Ohio and Richard D. (Denise) Hall of Kinsman, Ohio; three brothers-in-law, Dennis D. Holmes of Melbourne Beach, Florida, Kevin (Kelly) G. Holmes of Ashtabula, Ohio and Mickey W. (Leslie) Holmes of Mentor, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor R. Matthew Williamson officiating.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 19, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Andrew Hall Scholarship fund at Huntington Bank.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.