BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeremy Ryan Brainard, age 41, lost his battle with drug addiction on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

He was born on March 8, 1981, on Eglin Air Force Base in Eglin, Florida, and is the son of Dorraine Kay (Lipps) and Bruce Dean Brainard.

Jeremy was a 1999 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.



Jeremy was a tier 4 trainer for Apple. He loved his job and was excited to train his associates how to help troubleshoot anything. Jeremy had a love for computers from a young age, he could assemble a computer in five minutes and was always tinkering with a computer somewhere.

He loved to make arcade games, and was a camp counselor for Whitewood 4-H camp, returning as many years as he could. Jeremy loved music and would make his own music on his DJ soundboards, and could be found sitting around the campfire singing songs.



Jeremy your family wants you to know that IF LOVE could have saved you, you would have been saved a million times over.



He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William D. and Marion E. Brainard; and grandpa Walter Suzelis.

Survivors include his parents Dorraine and Bruce Brainard of Gustavus, Ohio; four children, Elliot K. Brainard, Guinevere Greathouse, Gage Greathouse, and Gaius Greathouse; Fiance, Jessica S. Greathouse of Bazetta, Ohio; brother, Kyle A. Brainard of Painesville, Ohio; sister, Lindsay M. (Keshav Singh, Ph.D.) Brainard, Ph.D. of Hoover, Alabama; maternal grandparents Linda and Henry Lipps of Gustavus, Ohio; and grandma, Mabel Suzelis of Howland, Ohio.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gustavus Federated Church, PO Box 5, Farmdale, OH 44417. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

