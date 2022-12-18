GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Martin Luther, 58, died unexpectedly Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Jeff was born on June 21, 1964, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Donna Lee (Kren) and Martin Stanley Luther.

He was a 1982 graduate of Badger High School and a 1986 graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in physical education.

Jeff loved to run and ran for the cross country all through high school and college careers and will always be remembered for his love of running, his dry sense of humor, enthusiasm for local music and random acts of thoughtful generosity.

He was an avid reader, history buff and plant enthusiast. Jeff often reminded his family about the anniversaries of historical events and shared his knowledge about interesting obscure details. If Jeff wasn’t working his day job or off timing a race or helping a friend, he could be found spending time with family at Lake Erie.

He is preceded in death by parents and brother-in-law, Stephen Scott.

Jeff will be greatly missed by his three siblings, Eric M. (Kelly) Luther of West Chester, Ohio, Laura L. Scott of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Brian M. Luther of Chardon, Ohio; two nieces, Erin and Aimee; nephews, Alec, Johnah, Kevin and his aunt, Lois (Ed) Tashjian of Bay Village, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 6397 State Route 87, Kinsman, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 12:00 Noon.

Calling hours will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to jdrf.org.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Martin Luther, please visit our floral store.