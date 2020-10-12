Jeffrey Lee Martin, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Lee Martin, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He was born on January 20, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Nathalie Ethel (Wolfe) and Kenneth Eugene Martin.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He loved to be out on the mower, taking care of the lawn and dining out with family and friends.



Jeff is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jill P. Harris and nephew, Jason Martin.

Survivors include one sister, Jacquelyn M. (LeRoy) Bradford of Vernon, Ohio; two brothers, Gerald L. (Kathie) Martin of Kinsman, Ohio and Rev. Jon A. (Debra) Martin of Franklin, Pennsylvania and six nieces and nephews, Kevin Bradford, Brian Bradford, Jennifer Jewett, Amanda Edman, Jonathan Martin, and Zebadiah Martin and eleven great nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH, with Rev. Jon Martin and Rev. Howard Darr officiating.

Burial will follow in Kinsman Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all public events. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsman CMA Church, 6590 St. Rt. 87, Kinsman,OH 44428. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jeffrey L. Martin please visit our Sympathy Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: