ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne M. Smith, age 90, formerly from Andover, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Mission, Texas.

Jeanne married William A. Smith and together they owned and operated The Andover Hardware and Village Shop for many years.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Mark (Diane) Smith of Mission, Texas; daughter, Linda (Tim) Egli of Pooler, Georgia and Susan King of Maryville, Ohio; sister-in-law, Barbara (Warren) Cain; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband and a great-grandchild.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, assisted the family.

