JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne L. Bortner, 66, of Johnston Township, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Born January 11, 1957, in Orlando, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Kiline) MacBeth.

After graduating high school, Jeanne went on to earn her associate degree from Penn State.

For 38 years, Jeanne was a dedicated GFO for P I & I Motor Express in Brookfield. During those years, she was an integral part of the growth of the company.

Adventurous, she loved spending time near or in the water, especially canoeing. Jeanne enjoyed playing golf, was an avid reader and loved to travel to many places, such as, Cayman Brac in Bonita Springs, Florida. She also valued the time she spent with her family in Cook Forest.

Left to cherish her memory is the love of her life, Bill Nofer (together for 30 years); her seven siblings, Julie A. Bauer, Kathy L. Wagner, Robert J. MacBeth III, Susan Burney, Jeffery C. MacBeth, Cora E. MacBeth, John MacBeth, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman assisted the family with final arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanne L. (MacBeth) Bortner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.