JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Anthony Fetters Crislip, age 93, of Jefferson, passed away on May 5, 2023.

Jeanne was born at home on April 16, 1930 in Wickliffe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph and Ruth(Oliver) Anthony.

The family lived in Willoughby for several years before moving to their farm

in Dorset in 1941. Jeanne graduated from Dorset High School in 1948, having been a cheerleader and debuting her one-hit-wonder acting career performing in ‘A Bird in a Gilded Cage’.

Jeanne was wed to Roger D. Fetters from June 27, 1948 until August 31, 1979. Together they raised six children and ran the family dairy farm in New Lyme. She wed Gene D. Crislip on July 10, 1982.



Jeanne’s first job and the dearest to her was being a mother to all. She worked at Carlisle’s

Department Store in Ashtabula, Holiday Camplands in Andover, and managed River Pines

Recreation Village in Parkman. She also was an entrepreneur, having owned two businesses. First, Ye Olde Sew & amp; Sew in Andover and later Red Door Antiques in Rock Creek.

Jeanne worked tirelessly alongside her husband, Gene, to restore numerous dilapidated homes

throughout the county. Her eye for design and attention to detail combined with his

craftsmanship skills made them the perfect team. Their most prized restoration was their 3-story brick Victorian atop the hill in Rock Creek which they spent three years tediously restoring and lived in together for 20 years.



Never one to sit idle, Jeanne joined the dance group, Cha Cha’s Steppers, and learned to tap

dance in her 50’s alongside her grandson, Bill, performing throughout the county. She was an

avid reader, an expert seamstress and could be found on any weekday between the hours of 3 and 4 watching her favorite show – Judge Judy. She loved watching her family flourish and was

present at every birthday, wedding, sporting event, band concert, cattle show, and tractor pull.

Jeanne was also a lifelong member of the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, and she served as a 4-H sewing advisor to many local young women.



Jeanne’s joy in life was her family, but her passion was antiques. She frequented auctions, garage sales, flea markets and antique stores with her daughters; Gail, Julie and Jill, grandson; Cody, and dear friends Clare Keep and Debbie Platt. She saw beauty in the old and purchased and restored pieces giving them new life for her homes, her shop and her loved ones.



Jeanne is survived by her six children; Gary (Terri) Fetters of Anthem, Arizona, Gail Graves of New Lyme, Ohio, Roger (Cindy) Fetters of New Lyme, Ohio, Julie (Bob) Wood of Jefferson, Ohio, Jill Orris of Rocky River, Ohio, and Bradley (Jodie) Fetters of Jefferson, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two siblings; her brother Jim (Judy Eckert)

Anthony of Gurley, Alabama and sister Ruth Luscher of Mecca, Ohio. The three siblings were lucky enough to get together on reunion trips every fall for over 30 years that were full of laughter and memories.



She is proceeded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother; Ralph Anthony, Jr., her son-in-law; Gary Graves and her brother-in-law; Ken Luscher.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio. Calling hours are Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County

Agriculture Scholarship, C/O Rita Woodard, treasurer, 4045 Russell Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.



Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Fetters Crislip, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.