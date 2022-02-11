WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette “Janet” Marie Zock, age 87, went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Newbury, Ohio.

She was born on September 18, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Mary Agnes (Matava) and Edward Francis Black.

Formerly of Cleveland, Ohio, Janet was a resident of Williamsfield, Ohio since 1983.

Janet was a 1952 graduate of John Adams High School and a 1955 graduate of Huron Road School of Nursing.

She worked passionately as a nurse for Marymount Hospital of Garfield Heights, Ohio and St. Joseph Hospital of Warren, Ohio before working for the Visiting Nurses Association.

On March 5, 1955, she married Michael Joseph Zock, her beloved husband of nearly 67 years.

Janet was a very active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic Minister and as a member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She also served on the church council, was active with the prayer line and took care of the church’s maintenance alongside her husband for many years.

Janet was a member of the 3rd Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Morgas Ohio Chapter, volunteered for Hospice and when her girls were young, she served as a leader for the Campfire Girls.

In her spare time, she was an avid organic gardener and graciously shared the bounty with neighbors and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Michael Edward Zock; her sister, Barbara Ross and her brother, Robert Black.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Zock; three daughters, Linda M. (Timothy) McDonel of Elburn, Illinois, Patricia A. Barnes of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Caroline M. (Mark) Funk of Northfield, Ohio; a son, James J. (Margaret) Zock of Newbury, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Brandi, Mark, Jr., Brian, Adam, Nicole, Henry, Clara and Samuel; several great-grandchildren and her cat, Chucky.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Andover, Ohio, with Father Michael A. Mikstay, CAPT. CHC, USN Retired officiating.

Burial will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Victory Altar and Rosary Society.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio, is handling the arrangements.

