JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Davis,age 85, of Johnston, Ohio, died at home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 29, 1936, in French Creek, West Virginia, a daughter of Charles L. Cutright, Sr. and Ina I. (Hamilton)Cutright.



She was a graduate of Buckhannon High School in Buckhannon, West Virginia.



A long time Johnston resident, Jean retired from Hillside Hospital after more than 30 years of employment.

She was a long time member of the Johnston Federated Church where she was very active; and she was also very involved with American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Jean was a hard worker and enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, cooking and baking. She loved to spend time with her family and to take care of her local hummingbirds.



Jean married Charles E. Davis, Jr. on April 10,1955 and he preceded her in death on October 28, 2010.

She is also preceded by her parents; her daughter, Lisa J. Davis in 1971; three brothers, Chester G. Cutright, Charles L. Cutright,Jr. and Richard R. Cutright; one sister, Ina Maxine Williams and four step sisters, Nellie M., Fannie M., Mabel J. and Mary S.

She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah L. Lindsey of Cortland, Ohio, Vicki L. (Robert) Brown of Falls, Pennsylvania, Sherry R. (Phil) Lance of Champion,Ohio and Amy K. Davis of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Derek Strock, Erica Romaniak, Erin Lindsey and Adam Lindsey and her great- granddaughter, Ofelia.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Johnston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or go to www.alz.org . The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jean’s caregivers, Cheryl and Chris, for their exceptional care.

