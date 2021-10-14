Jason S. Bailey, Sr., Pierpont, Ohio

PIERPONT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason S. Bailey, Sr., age 38, of Pierpont, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at UH Conneaut Medical Center.



He was born March 3, 1983, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of George L. and Rebecca L. (Carl) Bailey.

Formerly of Williamsfield, Ohio and Fairview, Pennsylvania, Jason had lived in Pierpont for the past 5 years.

He was employed as a machinist.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing video games, and playing cards. He was assistant coach for his kid’s little league baseball and football teams. Jason was known for being an excellent grill cook, his great sense of humor, and for making friends everywhere he went.



He will be dearly missed by his fiance, Desiree Rucinski of Pierpont; his six children, Jason Bailey Jr., Brooke Bailey, Gabriel Bailey, Kasen Bailey, Dylan Ricciardi and Ariella Bailey, all of Pierpont; his parents, George and Becky Bailey of Greenville, Pennsylvania; his two brothers, Jeff Bailey of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Nick (Debra) Bailey of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Joshua James Bailey; maternal grandparents, Hobert and Betty Carl; his paternal grandparents, George and Betty Bailey, Sr.; one aunt and two uncles.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Sunday from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jason S. Bailey, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.