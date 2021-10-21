Janice Mae Allen, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Mae Allen, age 84, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on April 5, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Rupert Dale Heath and Sylvia Mae (Salo) Heath.

Jan was a 1955 graduate of Andover High School.

She worked at Kennametal of Orwell, Ohio for many years and retired in 2002. Jan attended the Congregational Church of Andover.

She enjoyed going to festivals, restaurants and wineries and putting puzzles together. Jan’s greatest love was spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her son, David R. Allen of Andover, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sheila J. Allen of Independance, Virginia, David H. (Katherine) Allen and Shane L. (Meriel) Allen of Lenexa, Kansas and Lindsey L. Lahti of Williamsfield, Ohio and two great-granddaughters, Kimberly and Lauren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kimberly Lahti and her sister Patricia M. Baker.

Private burial will be in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cats are People, Too!, PO Box 1947, Warren, OH 44482. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice M. Allen, please visit our floral store.