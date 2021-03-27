Jane A. Banning, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jane A. “Janie” Banning, age 72, of Kinsman, Ohio, died in the comfort of her home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by family.

She was born July 8, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John A. and Mary M. (Emch) Bartholomew.

She was a lifelong area resident and 1966 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and went on to cosmetology school.

Jane owned and operated her own hair salon, “The Beauty Spot”, in her home for many years and then was employed by JCPenney in Niles for 17 years. In her younger years, she worked at Isaly’s Restaurant in Kinsman.

Jane was a devout member of the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church in Vernon where she belonged to their Bible study group. She was an avid gardener, spending countless hours tending to her flowers each summer; and she also enjoyed sewing, crafts and canning.

She married James G. Banning on January 27, 1968 and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1991. She is also preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister, Sandy and an infant brother, Johnnie.

She is survived by her two sons, Jamin G. (Stacey) Banning of Kinsman, Ohio and Jairus A. (Randi) Banning of Cortland, Ohio; her five grandchildren, Morgan, Malikai, Kana, Ruthie and Joshua; her four sisters, Cathy “Sister” Bates of Vienna, Ohio, Debbie Lenyo of Burghill, Ohio, Paula Hall of Burghill, Ohio, Cindy Mistak of Navarre, Ohio; her brother-in-laws and many nieces and nephews.

Family was always incredibly important to her. Not only did Jane love spending time with her children and grandchildren, she also hosted a Christmas party every year where the whole family came together. She lived a good life alongside all those she loved.

A private service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

