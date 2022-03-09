DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Comp, age 86, of Dorset, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Lantern of Saybrook after a short battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



He was born September 28, 1935, in Andover, Ohio, a son of George W. and Thelma (Hartz) Comp.

He was a graduate of Dorset High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.



A lifetime area resident, Jim grew up on the family farm in Dorset where his grandparents moved to in 1885. After returning home from his service in the Army in Germany he tried a factory job and soon decided that wasn’t for him. Jim returned to the farm where he stayed and established with his sons “Comp Dairy Farm” and built it into the business it is today. It started with 15 cows with Jim’s father and has grown to the present day “too many” cows as Jim called it.



In addition to farming, Jim was very active serving on several agricultural organizations like the County Committee of the Farm Service Agency and the board for Dairy Farmers of America. He also served on the Ashtabula County Board of Health and the Port Authority for Ashtabula. Jim was a Dorset township trustee; and served on the Civil Development Corporation and Ashtabula County Growth Partnership.



Jim attended the Andover Baptist Church.

He loved to travel for fun as well as learning about the dairy business in other countries, however, he said that his favorite place to be was the farm.



Jim is survived by his wife, Sherry M. (McNeilly) Comp, whom he married July 22, 2000; his son and business partner, Jerry Comp of Dorset; daughter, Connie (Randy) Knight of Florida; daughter, Diane (Bob) Gregg of Jefferson; daughter, Joyanne (Mike) Green of Uniontown, Ohio; daughter, Nicole Conner of Washington D.C.; son, Craig Conner of Dorset; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, James “Jimmy” Comp, Jr. and brother, Gerald Comp.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial of cremated remains will be in Dorset Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula County Ag Scholarship, C/O Rita Woodard, 4045 Russell Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.

