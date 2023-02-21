JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Raymond Phillips, age 71, went to his eternal reward on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

He was born on March 30, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Joseph and Pauline Marcel (Howk) Phillips.

James was a graduate of Maplewood High School. He earned his bachelor degree from Youngstown State University, and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy.



James worked for the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department for 37 1/2 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Girard, Ohio. James was an avid sailor and a martial artist. He felt that his most important role in life was that of husband, father and grandfather.



James is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Margery Hine.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Sharon L. Phillips of Johnston, Ohio; two sons, James L. Phillips, and Sheldon R. Phillip both of Johnston, Ohio; granddaughter, Sophia Lynne Marcel Phillips; three sisters, Mary Lou (James) Sicuro of Champion, Ohio, Cathy (Thomas) Sinopoli of Brookfield, Ohio, and Paulette (Martin) Williams of Kinsman, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 12 Noon, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 525 Lawrence Avenue, Girard, Ohio, 44420. Burial will follow in Johnston Cemetery. Calling hours will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

