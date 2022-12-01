JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania – James R. McGill, age 64, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Meadville Medical Center in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

He was born on February 18, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Patricia A. (Knepper) and Charles L. McGill, Sr.



A lifetime area resident, Jimmy grew up in Kinsman, Ohio, and was a 1976 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He was self-employed as an electrician, working construction, and formerly worked for McGill Septic Tank of Kinsman.

Jim enjoyed fishing and hunting. A lover of animals, he always had dogs, Rocky and Trouble were always by his side and he loved his Cacatua Barney that lived for over thirty years and moved on to a new home.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Kevin James McGill. Survivors include his son, Adam McGill of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Barbara (Bib) McElhinny of Kinsman, and Christine McGill of Kinsman; and his brother, Charles (Young) McGill Jr. of Kinsman. The family would like to thank the Yolanda G. Barko Oncology Institute of Meadville, for all of their tender loving care, as well as his family, neighbors, and good friend, Dave Panak, and cousin Joe McGill who did many things for Jim.



No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James R. McGill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.