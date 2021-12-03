James R. Boag, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Boag, age 75, of Dorset, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at UH Conneaut Medical Center.

He was born, in Youngstown, Ohio.

James served proudly in Vietnam with the United States Army 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1966 until 1968.

He retired from General Motors in Lordstown in 1998.

James enjoyed Walleye fishing on Lake Erie in his boat, hunting, prospecting, traveling, and making maple syrup in his sugar shack.



James is survived by his wife, Lori A. (Prekel) Boag; two sons, Marty Girdwood, Alaska and Sean of Andover, Ohio; brother, Bill of Niles, Ohio; stepson Robbie Bianco of Niles, Ohio; four grandsons, Zack, Derek, Jimmy and Dillon and two great-grandsons, Leeam and Chase.



No public services will be held. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

