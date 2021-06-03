James P. Sommer, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. Sommer, age 75, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at home on Monday, May 31, 2021.



He was born December 1, 1945, in Buffalo, New York, a son of Herbert and Helen (Brobeil) Sommer.

Following his high school graduation he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.



Mr. Sommer was employed at Air Liquide in California for many years, retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed dirt bike riding in his spare time.



Mr. Sommer is survived by his wife, Nancy A. (Kennedy) Sommer, whom he married February 25, 1977, of Kinsman; two sons, James Johnson of Dallas, Texas and Dennis Lofft of Houston, Texas; one granddaughter, Autumn Sage Johnson; two grandsons, Aidan Christopher Lofft and Liam Andrew Lofft and a sister, Ann Sommer.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Thomas Sommer.



Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.