KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. McKinley, 82, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born March 25, 1941, the son of Ralph and Lavon (Simons) McKinley.

Jim was a lifelong Kinsman resident and was a 1959 graduate of Kinsman High School.

In his youth he played many sports and musical instruments.

He was employed as a truck driver over his lifetime and worked for Harnett Trucking, Bristol Consolidated, Wire Express and Induction Services.

He was a member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church.

Jim had a talent for sports, was an avid golfer and belonged to Bronzwood Golf Club. He enjoyed bowling, mowing and caring for his yard (and the yards of many others). He was a cat lover and took in many stray cats over the years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed drinking coffee and sampling pie at Times Square restaurant with his friends. Jim had no “acquaintances.” If he knew you, you were his friend. If you needed something, he was on his way.

Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. (Hall) McKinley, whom he married December 29, 1976, of Kinsman; his three daughters, Vicki (Gary) Jacobs of Providence, Rhode Island, Terri Astolfi of Cortland, Ohio and Christy Ferry of Kinsman, Ohio; his sister, Maxine Colwell of Taft, California; four grandchildren, Ashley Ferry, Cody Ferry, Seth Ferry, Alexis Ferry and his great-grandson, Maddox Ferry.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place later in Kinsman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or at aspca.org.

